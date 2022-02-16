Andhra HC interim stay on panel notification to institutions

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued an interim stay on a part of Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) notification issued to private schools and colleges.

APSERMC in its notification stated that if the school and college managements fail to provide full details including their income and expenditures, they will not permit those to collect fees from students. Objecting to this part of the notification, the court issued an interim stay, stating that the commission has no powers to stop the schools and colleges from collecting fees.

At the same time, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Satti Subba Reddy directed the managements of private schools and colleges to submit the details sought by the commission. Further hearing in the case was posted to March 8. The Commission was directed to file a counter.

KVORR Education Society has filed a supplementary petition in the High Court challenging the APSERMC notification.