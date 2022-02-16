STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra, Telangana two eyes of Tollywood: MAA chief after meeting CM Jagan

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Vishnu said they  discussed film industry issues.

Published: 16th February 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Film actor Ali meets Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Movie Artists Association (MAA) president and actor Manchu Vishnu called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday. The meeting gained prominence as Vishnu met Jagan almost a week after the Tollywood actors K Chiranjeevi and others discussed the problems being faced by the industry with the Chief Minister. 

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Vishnu said they discussed film industry issues. “I am setting up a movie studio in Tirupati. I will come again for the government’s assistance. Now, 30 years after the founding of Sri Vidyaniketan, it has become Mohan Babu University. We will introduce new film courses there and the details will be disclosed soon”, Vishnu said. 

He said Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are two eyes for the Telugu film industry, and the government assured to provide necessary support for the film industry to set up base Visakhapatnam. A decision will be taken after discussing the matter with the representatives of the film chamber of commerce. 

“Recently, several actors met the chief minister. Invitations were given to my father and senior actor Mohan Babu along with two other actors. But, surprisingly the invitation didn’t reach my father and I know the person behind it,” the MAA president said. 

“Recently, Cinematography Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) came to my home. Actually, Perni was in Hyderabad to attend a wedding. My father invited him for breakfast. During his visit, discussions were held on movie ticket rates and other issues,” he explained. “I have tweeted thanking the AP government for its assistance to the Telugu Film Industry. However, the tweet was misunderstood,” Vishnu said. “It is not true that I was not invited to the earlier meeting with the CM because of the controversy in the ‘MAA’ election,” Vishnu said.

Ali calls on CM, says ticket issue will be solved soon 

Film actor Ali, who called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the latter’s camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday, said that good news will come to the film industry within two weeks. Speaking to mediapersons, Ali said that he joined the YSRC unconditionally, adding that he has been in active politics since 1999. Stating that the government is of the view that the cinema ticket prices should be in the reach of the common man, he felt that the issues being faced by the Telugu film industry will be resolved soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manchu Vishnu Jagan Mohan reddy Tollywood Ali
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp