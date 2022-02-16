CBI findings far from truth, premeditated: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Vivekananda murder

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, in which Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy’s name figured, as a “far from truth” one, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the chargesheet looks like a “premeditated and motivated one.” He also objected to the manner in which the chargesheet was highlighted by a section of the media.

“The CBI came up with a theory that is far from truth and irrelevant in the chargesheet. We are not finding words even to condemn the chargesheet,’’ Sajjala said. “We will challenge the chargesheet in appropriate forums,” he said.Alleging that there seems to be a deliberate attempt to implicate a person, who in fact is a victim, Sajjala said Vivekananda Reddy’s death was a huge loss to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the YSRC chief, his family members and also the entire Pulivendula Assembly constituency.

Sajjala wondered as to how the CBI could suspect that the family members of Jagan Mohan Reddy (Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy) might be behind the killing of Vivekananda Reddy when the latter himself was actively working for the victory of the party in the elections to Kadapa Lok Sabha seat. “This was told by none other than Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter, Sunithamma,’’ Sajjala recalled and even played the video of Sunitha speaking to the media after her father’s death. On CBI’s contention that Avinash Reddy was among the first one to reach the house where Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered, Sajjala said it was through some other relatives that Avinash Reddy came to know about the incident and he rushed to Pulivendula.

“While these are the facts, the CBI chargesheet looks like one which was prepared with a malafide intention,’’ he alleged. Sajjala said that while Vivekananda Reddy died on March 15, 2019, the TDP was in power till May 30. “When there were demands from several sections to hand over the probe to the CBI, Jagan Mohan Reddy came forward and accepted for a CBI probe without any hesitation to facilitate a transparent probe into the killing,’’ Sajjala said. He said even as one of the accused in the case has admitted to have axed Vivekananda Reddy to death, the CBI allowed an anticipatory bail to him.

“The accused in the case have allegedly admitted to have killed Vivekananda Reddy and the motive is also clear. Leaving all those to the air, the CBI looks to be bent on framing people who are not concerned with the murder. It is shocking and unfortunate that affected people are being implicated in the case,’’ he alleged. Sajjala said it was Avinash Reddy who called the local Circle Inspector and alerted him about the incident. “If Avinash Reddy was involved, why would he call the inspector to the crime scene?’’ he questioned. He alleged that the case probe was going on the track that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu wanted.