Chandrababu Naidu lauds NTR Trust for helping 20 lakh people in 25 years during natural disasters

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu lauded NTR Memorial Trust on completion of 25 years and its selfless service to the people. Naidu expressed happiness over the Trust’s long journey in carrying forward NTR’s motto of public service. He extended his greetings to the staff and volunteers of NTR Trust on this important occasion.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the TDP chief recalled how the Trust has extended services in times of natural calamities in addition to providing healthcare, education, empowerment and employment. In the recent flood havoc, NTR Trust had provided financial assistance to the tune of `1 lakh each to 48 families who lost their loved ones.

Naidu said so far, the Trust has come to the rescue of over 20 lakh people who were affected by natural calamities. He lauded the efforts being made by the Trust Managing Trustee Nara Bhuvaneswari, employees and staff.

In a separate statement, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh praised NTR Trust for taking forward NTR’s ideals of standing by the people despite hurdles and problems. For the past 25 years, the Trust has been rendering relentless services to the Telugu people, he noted.

Lokesh said the Trust has expanded its services to every nook and corner of the State and that its services to the needy people in times of natural calamities were invaluable.The TDP general secretary extended his greetings to the trustees, management, volunteers and donors on the occasion of NTR Trust’s silver jubilee celebrations.