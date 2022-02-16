STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t build any temple on Anjanadri: Andhra HC

Earlier presenting his arguments, petitioners’ counsel Koppineedi Rambabu said Puranas clearly specify that no human should consecrate any idol on the Seven Hills.

Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) not to construct a temple or any other structure on Anjanadri, one of the Seven Hills in Tirumala. However, the TTD can proceed ahead with beautification works and perform Bhumi Puja for the same, the court said. 

The TTD is scheduled to perform Bhumi Puja for the development of Anjanadri as the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya on Wednesday to mark the auspicious Magha Pournami. The ritual will be held at Akasa Ganga. The TTD stated that donors Narayanam Nageswara Rao and Murali Krishna, renowned art director Ananda Sai will give a design for development activities, consisting of gopurams, a massive statue of Anjaneya, and others. 

Dealing with a writ petition filed by Agraharam Raghavendra and two others from Kurnool district seeking stay on the construction of a temple of Hanuman on Anjanadri, Justice Nimmagadda Venkateswarlu issued an order directing the TTD not to construct any temple on Anjanadri. Principal Secretary (Endowments) and TTD Executive Officer were directed to file a counter with full details on the matter. Later, the case hearing was adjourned to February 21. 

Earlier presenting his arguments, petitioners’ counsel Koppineedi Rambabu said Puranas clearly specify that no human should consecrate any idol on the Seven Hills. He argued that without any evidence, the TTD had declared Anjanadri the birthplace of Lord Hanuman and planned to construct a temple on the hill. 

‘No move to build temple’

A Sumanth, counsel for the TTD, said there is no truth in the allegation of petitioners. No construction of temple has been taken up on Anjanadri and only beautification works have been planned to promote tourism, he said

