KLU bags Internshala’s Certificate of Excellence

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: KL Deemed-to-be University has received the distinguished Certification of Excellence from Internshala, an internship and online training platform.The University has ranked first in Andhra Pradesh in the Internshala’s Annual Rankings-2021 amongst a participation of over 1,100 universities across the country.

The annual rankings, in association with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), recognised the exemplary efforts of higher education institutes in placing their students in distinguished companies to augment an early career boost for their students.

The Certificate of Excellence, which comes in recognition of the University ranking No.1 in Andhra Pradesh, top 10 in all of the south zone and top 30 at the national level, acknowledged the well-paid internships secured by the students.

The students have interned at companies like Uber Eats, United Nations Volunteer, Snapdeal, and Allinone Cyberteam Pvt Ltd, among others. The highest stipend scale recorded was Rs 25,000 per month received from a noted cyber security company.

University vice-chancellor Dr G Pardhasaradhi Varma, said, “The award and recognition reflect the principal edu-culture at the University. We harbour great interest in perfecting the balance between on field and theoretical learning in accordance with contemporary needs.”