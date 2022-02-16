STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thought Lab at SRM-AP to impart value education

An MoU in this regard was signed between SRM University-AP and Raj Yoga Education & Research Foundation (RERF) on Tuesday. 

SRM University, Amaravati (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP will establish a ‘Thought Laboratory’ as part of the Indian Immersion Programs, an initiative by the Office of International Relations and Higher Studies. An MoU in this regard was signed between SRM University-AP and Raj Yoga Education & Research Foundation (RERF) on Tuesday. 

RERF representatives for value education including director Bk Pandiamani Bhai, and SRM-AP vice-chancellor Prof V S Rao, registrar Dr Premkumar, associate director for international relations Dr Naga Swetha Pasupuleti were present.

Prof VS Rao appreciated RERF’s selfless service to the society and humanity and said another feather was added to SRM University’s cap with the value education centre being established on the campus.

Explaining how the ‘Thought Laboratory’ helped students in catering to their mental health, the RERF director said it allows people time to introspect by creating an ambience to reflect on themselves.

