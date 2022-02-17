5-year-old girl suspected to be trapped in inferno

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Police and fire service personnel are on a frantic search to trace a 5-year-old girl, who is suspected to be trapped in an inferno that gutted nearly 2,000 tonnes of grass at a unit in Orvakal on Wednesday.

The loss is estimated at Rs.2 crore. According to fire service officials, the grass was stocked in the 5-acre premises of a private mushroom growing unit. The fire erupted while dry grass was being downloaded from a lorry on the unit premises, eyewitnesses said.

As thick smoke billowed, the 200-odd workers in the unit ran for safety. Muneera reportedly got trapped in the grass heaps. Fire fighting operation is going on when reports came in last. Kurnool District Fire Officer Prabhakar Yadav said, “The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. We have no clue whether the girl got trapped in the grass heaps or not.’’