Andhra logs 675 infections, Covid-19 caseload comes down to 10,808

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Another 675 Covid infections were reported from over 24,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am, taking the overall cases reported in AP so far to 23.14 lakh. With the daily recoveries remaining higher than the new infections, the active caseload came down to less than 11,000. East and West Godavari were the only districts with a single-day spike of over 100 cases.

The lowest surge of just five positive cases emerged from Srikakulam followed by eight in Vizianagaram. Nine districts logged more cases than on Tuesday, resulting in a slight increase in the daily caseload. As many as 2,414 patients recovered, taking the aggregate to 22.88 lakh. The active caseload in the State came down to 10,808 even as each of three districts had over 1,000 people still being treated for Covid. East Godavari has the highest of 4,127 active cases. Three fatalities —one each from Chittoor, Krishna and Visakhapatnam — took the total deaths to 14,705.