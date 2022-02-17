STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh government signs MoU with Abu Dhabi-based firm Tabreed Asia

As part of the MOU both the parties will work on setting up cold chain infrastructure in the State for exporting packaged seafood to UAE and the rest of Asia.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh government has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi-based firm Tabreed Asia, as part of which both the parties will work on setting up cold chain infrastructure in the State for exporting packaged seafood to UAE and the rest of Asia. 

The agreement was signed by the officials of the AP government and Tabreed chief development officer Francois-Xavier Boul during the visit of a delegation from the State, led by State Industries and Commerce Minister, to Dubai Expo. 

