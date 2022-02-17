STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh government to study revenue policies in other states

CM asks officials to come up with ideas to enhance State’s revenue to tide over crisis

Published: 17th February 2022

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to study the policies adopted by various States to enhance their revenues. The Chief Minister, who held a review meeting on revenue-earning departments on Wednesday, instructed the officials to examine the methods and policies being followed in the respective states to increase State Own Revenues (SOR) and come up with appropriate ideas to increase AP’s revenue. He directed the officials to focus on implementing those ideas and added that the officials of the concerned departments should hold meetings regularly to review their progress. 

The Chief Minister said District Collectors should play an active role in generating revenue for the government and added that the officials should adhere to strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while exercising their discretionary powers in order to maximise revenues. He asked officials to focus on solving pending VAT cases to recover arrears. 

Jagan also instructed the officials to expedite the process to start registrations in the village and ward secretariats and asked them to review registration services in existing 51 village and ward secretariats and make necessary changes, if any. He instructed the officials to prepare SOPs to ensure there is no corruption in village and ward Secretariats, like earlier incidents in sub-registrar offices. 

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the poor were benefited to a tune of Rs 400.55 crore in the form of free registrations through the OTS schemes and another Rs 1,230 crore in the form of free registrations of TIDCO houses.

Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das, Deputy Chief Minister (Excise) K Narayana Swamy, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development and Mines Minister Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma and other senior were present.

