Chaos erupts as Andhra MP reaches police station to free followers

Heated arguments broke out between the youngsters and police personnel during interrogation.

Published: 17th February 2022 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

YSR Congress MP Nandigama Suresh

YSR Congress MP Nandigama Suresh (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed for a while at the Krishna Lanka police station late on Tuesday night, when YSRC Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh rushed there to free his detained followers. Krishna Lanka circle inspector P Satyanandam said around 12:15 am on Wednesday, a team of police personnel led by sub-inspector Murthy were carrying out a special drive near Gangothri Hotel Centre, Pandit Nehru Bus Station to prevent rash driving and over-speeding and check thefts.

At that moment, police saw three youngsters, arriving from old PCR Junction, rash driving and over-speeding on a two-wheeler. The SI immediately stopped them and inquired their details. A case was booked against them under the Motor Vehicle Act for triple riding and rash driving. “The youngsters were shifted to the police station for further investigation, where we learnt that one of the three was a distant relative of MP Suresh,” the CI said. 

Heated arguments broke out between the youngsters and police personnel during interrogation. On receiving information about the youths, MP Suresh along with his followers reached there and inquired about the incident which created a ruckus.The CI ruled out rumours about furniture at the police station and mobile phone of a head constable —who was recording the ruckus —being damaged. He said he will speak to the officers who were on duty and also with the head constable to know more.Satyanandam said further probe will be done with the statements from both the police officers and youngsters after which legal action will be taken accordingly.

