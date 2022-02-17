STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Defence major to expand operations in Visakhapatnam    

The company also plans to expand into shipbuilding and looking for acquiring or tying up with tactical shipyards in the west coast where they have large facilities.  

Published: 17th February 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Ocean

(Representational Image)

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Crown group, a major player in defence service sector, has plans to expand its operations in Visakhapatnam. Speaking to TNIE, head of the marine division of Crown, Commodore Rakesh Anand said on Wednesday that they were growing very fast in the city after they acquired a workshop. Now, the group is looking at meeting the needs of the Navy by locating an MRO (maintenance, refit and operational) facility in Visakhapatnam. 

The company also plans to expand into shipbuilding and looking for acquiring or tying up with tactical shipyards in the west coast where they have large facilities.  On the east coast, Visakhapatnam is the key area and we may consider setting up a shipyard in Vizag or south of the city, Anand said. He said they are undertaking a challenging task of repair, servicing and maintenance work for INS Jalashwa, aircraft carrier Vikramaditya.  

INS Jalshwa was ready for PFR, he said. He said the marine division is also working towards establishing the capability for manufacturing propulsion shafting and Magazine Fire Fighting System (MFFS) for warships and submarines in collaboration with the foreign OEMs. The Crown group is a technology provider and a strategic partner to the Indian defence forces. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crown group Visakhapatnam Navy INS Jalashwa Vikramaditya
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp