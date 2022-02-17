STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No stoppage of Polavaram works  

Earlier, the MoEFCC kept the order of the project dated February 8, 2011 in abeyance for one year, which has been extended on yearly basis.

Rising water levels in Godavari at the Polavaram project site

Polavaram project site (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) issued a memorandum on Wednesday keeping the ‘Stop Work Order’ of the Polavaram Project in abeyance till July 2, 2023. Earlier, the MoEFCC kept the order of the project dated February 8, 2011 in abeyance for one year, which has been extended on yearly basis. Now, it has been kept in abeyance for two more years.

