STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Polavaram: Centre again keeps ‘stop work’ order in abeyance  

The extension period ended on July 2, 2021 but works on the projects have been continuing unhindered.

Published: 17th February 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Rising water levels in Godavari at the Polavaram project site

Polavaram project site (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service
 

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre on Wednesday kept the ‘stop work order’, related to Polavaram multipurpose project, in abeyance till July 2, 2023. In February 2011, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change issued the ‘stop work order’ asking the Andhra Pradesh government to stall all works on Polavaram project, following objections raised by neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Odisha governments.

After Polavaram has been declared a national project, the then State government prevailed upon the Centre and got ‘stop work order’ kept in abeyance for a year from June 2015. Subsequently, the Union Ministry had been extending the ‘abeyance’ period annually.

The extension period ended on July 2, 2021 but works on the projects have been continuing unhindered. Based on a fresh request from the state government and also the Union Minister of Jal Shakti, the Environment and Forest Ministry issued an order on Wednesday keeping the stop work order in abeyance for a further period of two years (from July 2, 2021) since it is a national project. The Impact Assessment Division under the Ministry communicated this to the AP Water Resources Department Special Chief Secretary vide an office memorandum.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polavaram Chhattisgarh Odisha
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp