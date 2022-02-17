STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 185 crores to boost sports infra in Andhra Pradesh

Muttamsetti says govt will take up 138 works to develop complexes and outdoor stadiums

Andhra PradeshSports and Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday said the government has sanctioned Rs 185.34 crore to take up 138 works involving development of sports complexes and outdoor sports stadiums under Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP). 

Reviewing the progress of sports and tourism sectors in the State with officials at his chamber in the Secretariat, the Minister said the government has been organising CM Cup Sports Competitions to promote sports and provide a platform for youth from rural backgrounds. 

He said tennis courts, swimming pools, regional sports academies, water sports academies and indoor stadiums will be constructed in different parts of the State. Muttamsetti said SAAP has sanctioned Rs 2.97 crore to work in coordination with 18 other sports association in the State to promote sports at village-level.He also said the Centre, under ‘Khelo India’ has sanctioned Rs 32.30 crore to develop sports infrastructure and construction of stadiums at Vizianagaram, Nellore, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and Tirupati.

Proposals have been submitted to the Centre to develop a football ground in Kurnool, athletic tracks at YSR Kadapa and Nellore and a swimming pool complex in Visakhapatnam under Khelo India scheme through SAAP,” the Minister said. He added that it also proposed to set up Khelo India centres in  every district.

Muttamsetti pointed out that  out of 2,444 play fields proposed at every grama panchayat,  around 2,325 have already been completed under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). 

He said the government has sanctioned an additional 4,555 play fields in the State. He further added that of the  106 proposed Kreeda Vikas Kendras (KVKs), 38 have been completed while the progress of remaining KVKs is at various stages. 

The State and Centre is actively working in tandem to provide all required sports amenities in the State throuugh public private partnership (PPP) mode, the Minister said. SAAP OSD Ramakrishna, Sports, Tourism and Culture department special secretary Sai Prasad were present.

