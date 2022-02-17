WHO collaborating centre comes up at Kalam Institute of Health Tech, Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Kalam Institute of Health Technology (KIHT) at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ), Visakhapatnam has become the first WHO collaborating centre (WHO-CC) for innovations in the State. It will also be the first office of the United Nations in Andhra Pradesh. The WHO-CC will work directly under the WHO headquarters Geneva to further health innovations and innovative technologies towards rapid development and global deployment. Director of the AMTZ Jitendra Sharma will head the WHO-CC for innovations.

KIHT, a Union government project of the department of biochemistry, was established at in July 2017 as part of the Make in India initiative. It is focused on research and development of medical devices and medical technology exports to support policy makers, institutions involved in research, and knowledge repositories. Its goal is to ensure increased access to affordable health products to people.

WHO Collaborating Centre is an institution designated by the Director-General of WHO to form part of an international collaborative network set up by WHO in support of its programme at the country, intercountry, regional, interregional and global levels. A WHO collaborating centre also participates in the strengthening of country resources, in terms of information, services, research and training, in support of national health development. The term of the centre initially will be four years.