Andhra Pradesh: Active caseload comes under 10,000, 528 new cases

VIJAYAWADA: The number of active cases in the State fell below the 10,000-mark, to 9,470, on Thursday. According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 528 new infections were reported from more than 22,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am. The total number of infections went past 23.15 lakh from the more than 3.29 samples tested so far. East Godavari is the only district that reported more than 100 infections while nine districts logged less than 50 cases with the lowest of four in Srikakulam. Only three districts reported a higher number of cases than Wednesday.

Another 1,864 patients recovered from the virus, taking the overall recoveries to more than 22.90 lakh. Only two districts have more than 1,500 active cases. East Godavari has the highest of 3,770 active cases. Eight districts have less than 500 caseload with Srikakulam accounting for the lowest, 104 cases.The State reported two deaths — one each from Chittoor and Krishna districts.