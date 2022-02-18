STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh government allows 100% occupancy in theatres

K Ram Babu, owner of a single screen theatre, said that it’s a good sign for the exhibitors and distributors. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of steady decline in COVID-19 cases in the State, the government granted permissions for 100 per cent occupancy in movie theatres and multiplexes with immediate effect. Wearing masks is mandatory in the theatres. On January 10, the government issued orders imposing  night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am and 50 per cent occupancy in movie theatres. With this, several big and small budget films, which were scheduled for release during the Sankranti festival, were postponed and a few low budget films were released on OTT.

K Ram Babu, owner of a single screen theatre, said that it’s a good sign for the exhibitors and distributors. However, the ticket prices are low in the state.  “We expect that the government will increase the ticket rates, which benefits both the public and film industry. Steps should be taken by the government to sort out the issue at the earliest as big budget films like Pawan Kalyan starring Bheemla Nayak, Rajamouli’s RRR and Prabhas-starring Radhe Syam are set to release within a gap of one month,” Ram Babu said, adding Covid protocols will be followed strictly in the theatres.

