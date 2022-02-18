STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-DGP Sawang likely to be appointed Andhra public service commission chief

Currently, the APPSC is led by incharge chairman AV Ramana Reddy after the exit of former chairman Uday Bhaskar. 

By Kalyan Tholeti
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Damodar Gautam Sawang, former DGP, is likely to be appointed chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). Sawang, who served as the State police chief from May 2019 till a couple of days ago, has been replaced with DG (intelligence) K Rajendranath Reddy, a 1992 batch IPS officer, in what came as a surprise move just the other day.

Highly-placed sources confirmed to TNIE that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has offered the post of the APPSC chief to Sawang, a 1986-batch IPS officer, who is due to retire from service in July 2023. 
However, here is the catch. As per the APPSC’s regulations, “a member who, on the date of his appointment as a member to the commission, was in the service of the Central or State government or aided educational institutions shall be deemed to have retired from such service with effect from the date of appointment as member of the commission.” The question is, will Sawang accept the offer. 

CID chief PV Sunil Kumar felicitates former
DGP Gautam Sawang at a farewell function
on Thursday | Express

Government sources TNIE spoke to were divided in their opinion with one official asserting that it was an “honourable exit route coupled with extension of service” and sounded confident that Sawang would accept it. “He may get three-and-a-half years of more service if he accepts the post of APPSC chairman. The tenure of the chairman is six years. Sawang, if he continues in IPS is due to retire next July,” the sources said.

Currently, the APPSC is led by incharge chairman AV Ramana Reddy after the exit of former chairman Uday Bhaskar.Another source told TNIE that the Chief Minister would not have offered Sawang the Constitutional post of APPSC Chairman if there was any bad blood between the two. Recalling that LV Subramanyam was unceremoniously removed as chief secretary in 2019 and was sent to what could only be seen as an insignificant position, he said the same cannot be said of Sawang.

Sawang has had a decent tenure as DGP and any other position in the state police department would only be seen as a demotion. Hence, the offer of APPSC Chairman. The source said appointment orders may be issued by the Governor within a couple of days.Sawang’s exit as the head of the State police force came after the recent promotion to DG rank of K Rajendranath Reddy, the intelligence chief. It is learnt that Reddy may keep the intelligence wing though there is speculation that PSR Anjaneyulu, ACB chief and secretary, APPSC, might be made the new intelligence chief.

Will Sawang accept offer  of APPSC chief post? 
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has offered the APPSC chief post to Sawang, who is due to retire from service in July 2023, according to sources. The question is, will Sawang accept the offer

