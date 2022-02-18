SRM-AP student bags ‘Super Randonneur’ title

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A computer science engineering student of SRM University-AP won the ‘Super Randonneur’ title for his outstanding talent in cycling. Koneru Saiprasad recently set a new record for the longest distance cycling expedition organised by Adaxi Club India.

Elaborating on his experience, Saiprasad said, “On November 6 last year, we cycled from Vijayawada to Nallajerla for 13 hours and then back to Vijayawada (200 km). Similarly, on November 27, we cycled from Vijayawada to Suryapeta on the Hyderabad route for 20 hours and then back to Vijayawada (300 km). We cycled from Vijayawada to Nakrekal for 27 hours on December 18 and back to Vijayawada (400 km). A week ago, I cycled from Guntur to Ramoji Film City and back to Guntur (600 km) in 40 hours, setting a record.”The ‘Super Randonneur’ title is reserved for those who complete all the four events.