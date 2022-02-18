Two drown in Gorantla major canal in Andhra

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two youngsters drowned in the Gorantla major canal near Challagundla in Nakarikallu mandal on Thursday. According to the police, four friends —residents of Kunkalagunta village—went near the canal to party on Wednesday night.

Two of them, Nandigam Yedukondalu and Varla Sreenu, went into the water to swim. Due to the heavy current, both of them were washed away. Their friends Peraiah and Vamsi tried to rescue them, but in vain as they drowned immediately.

They then informed the police, who reached the spot and started rescue operations. Narasaropet Rural circle inspector Bhaktavathsala Reddy, Nakarikallu SI Suresh contacted Nagarjuna Sagar Project officials and stopped the water flow to the canal.

Narasaraopet fire department personnel were also included in the rescue operations which continued till 8 am on Thursday. The bodies of both the youngsters were found half a kilometer away from the spot they drowned. The police shifted the bodies to Narasaropet Government Hospital for autopsy after which they were handed over to the families.