Active Covid cases in Andhra go down to 8,421 after 1,543 recoveries

VIJAYAWADA: Decline in the number of active Covid-19 cases continued in the State on Friday. The State reported less than 500 new infections in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday. The active caseload has come down to 8,421.

The highest number of active cases are in East Godavari district (3,551) and the lowest are in Srikakulam (89). In the last 24-hours span, 495 persons tested positive for the virus out of 22,383 samples, taking the State’s tally to 23,15,525.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the highest number of new cases were reported from East Godavari district — 106.It was also the only district to have reported new cases in triple digit.

Another 1,543 patients recovered from the virus, taking the overall recoveries to 22,92,396. The State reported a single death in Chittoor, taking the overall fatalities to 14,708.