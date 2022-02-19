STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Active Covid cases in Andhra go down to 8,421 after 1,543 recoveries

Decline in the number of active Covid-19 cases continued in the State on Friday.

Published: 19th February 2022 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Decline in the number of active Covid-19 cases continued in the State on Friday. The State reported less than 500 new infections in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday. The active caseload has come down to 8,421.

The highest number of active cases are in East Godavari district (3,551) and the lowest are in Srikakulam (89). In the last 24-hours span, 495 persons tested positive for the virus out of 22,383 samples, taking the State’s tally to 23,15,525. 

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the highest number of new cases were reported from East Godavari district — 106.It was also the only district to have reported new cases in triple digit. 

Another 1,543 patients recovered from the virus, taking the overall recoveries to 22,92,396. The State reported a single death in Chittoor, taking the overall fatalities to 14,708.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Covid Andhra Pradesh covid Covid Omicron
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp