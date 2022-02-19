Andhra's first Nurse Practitioner Midwifery course launched in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a first, a training programme on Nurse Practitioner Midwifery is being offered in the State, said Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Dr. K Bhaskar. He inaugurated the 18-month-long course at Government Nursing College in Gorantla here on Thursday.He said while the central government is providing funding for the training course, UNICEF and Fernandez Foundation are offering technical assistance.

Dr Bhaskar added, “Guntur and Tirupati Nursing Colleges will be developed into midwifery training centres and our aim is to prepare as many as 1,500 to 2,000 midwives in the next four years. The staff there received training of international standards at National Midwifery Training Centre.”

The training course will have two batches of 30 students each. Necessary action will be taken to set up eight such training centres across the State, he added. DME deputy director Dr. Valli, Fernandez Foundation chairperson Evita Fernandez, Indian Nursing Council president Dr. Dileep Kumar, and officials from the medical health department were also present.