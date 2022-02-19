Andhra's Nallamala forest likely to get 2 adventure parks

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Authorities of the Forest Department are working on exploring income generation sources by developing more eco-friendly tourist attractions, such as adventure parks, in the Nallamala Forest region of Prakasam district.The officials have been operating two Jungle Safaris— one in Nallamala Forest in Prakasam district and another in Kurnool district limits.

The Forest Department officials are also making proposals to establish two forest adventure parks. Of the two, one has been proposed near the Ganapathi Checkpost and the other in Rolla Penta-Peccheruvu area. Both the regions fall under the Pedda Dornala forest range limits.In this connection, consultants from Delhi, Pune visited the locations and submitted their quotations for the said project.

Officials are mulling on finalising the quotations soon, following which, the proposals will be submitted to the government for approval. After this, the process to invite tenders, allocate works, etc will be expedited.

Primarily, the authorities are considering introducing various adventure activities like hanging tunnel, tire bridge, zig-zag bridge, water roller, step bridge, zip cycling, beam balance etc, in these parks to attract pilgrims and tourists.

“Under the Markapur wildlife forest division limits, we are planning to introduce an adventure park amusement to attract Srisailam pilgrims as well as nature lovers. Through this, we want to spread awareness regarding nature and wildlife protection to the public. The project is now in at a very early stage and will be made real within a few months,” Forest Range Officer (Pedda Dornala division) Visweswara Rao said.