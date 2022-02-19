STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra's Nallamala forest likely to get 2 adventure parks

Tourist spots to come up at Ganapathi checkpost, Rolla Penta

Published: 19th February 2022 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

A scenic waterfall in Nallamala forest of Kurnool district.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Authorities of the Forest Department are working on exploring income generation sources by developing more eco-friendly tourist attractions, such as adventure parks, in the Nallamala Forest region of Prakasam district.The officials have been operating two Jungle Safaris— one in Nallamala Forest in Prakasam district and another in Kurnool district limits.  

The Forest Department officials are also making proposals to establish two forest adventure parks. Of the two, one has been proposed near the Ganapathi Checkpost and the other in Rolla Penta-Peccheruvu area. Both the regions fall under the Pedda Dornala forest range  limits.In this connection, consultants from Delhi, Pune visited the locations and submitted their quotations for the said project.

Officials are mulling on finalising the quotations soon, following which, the proposals will be submitted to the government for approval. After this, the process to invite tenders, allocate works, etc will be expedited.

Primarily, the authorities are considering introducing various adventure activities like hanging tunnel, tire bridge, zig-zag bridge, water roller, step bridge, zip cycling, beam balance etc, in these parks to attract pilgrims and tourists.

“Under the Markapur wildlife forest division limits, we are planning to introduce an adventure park amusement to attract Srisailam pilgrims as well as nature lovers. Through this, we want to spread awareness regarding nature and wildlife protection to the public. The project is now in at a very early stage and will be made real within a few months,” Forest Range Officer (Pedda Dornala division) Visweswara Rao said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nallamala forest Prakasam Nallamala
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp