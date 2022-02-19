STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu politicising Vivekananda’s murder for gain: YSRC leader Sajjala

Lambasts TDP chief for making false allegations against CM’s family

Published: 19th February 2022 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior YSRC leader and government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy lambasted TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for making false allegations against the family of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, he accused Naidu of politicising the murder for political gain, and asked him to explain why the CBI is not investigating the claim of BJP leader and former TDP minister Adinayarana Reddy, who said that he learned from Siva Prakash Reddy (Viveka’s brother-in-law) that Viveka’s death was due to heart attack? “Avinash Reddy went to the spot on being informed about Viveka’s death by Siva Prakash Reddy,” he said. 

Sajjala said Viveka’s daughter, Sunita, had clearly stated that her father went to participate in the election canvassing for Avinash, who was contesting for an MP seat from Kadapa, a day before his death. “Krishna Reddy (Viveka’s personal assistant) has the last letter written by Vivekananda Reddy. Why has it not been made public? Who asked them not to reveal it? If the letter was revealed, the police could have prevented people from disturbing the body after his death.” 

“Is it not a fact that a Rajasekhara Reddy, who prevented the letter from being revealed, is the brother of Sivaprasad Reddy and brother-in-law of Vivekananda Reddy? Why no investigation was carried out in this regard? Why no inquiry was conducted as to why Rajasekhara Reddy prevented Krishna Reddy from revealing the last letter from Vivekananda Reddy?”

Sajjala wondered why the role of BTech Ravi and Adinarayana Reddy, who were responsible for the defeat of Vivekananda Reddy in an election, was ignored and why the phone calls and communication between them and Chandrababu Naidu were not probed.  He questioned why Avinash Reddy would inform a circle inspector about the death if he wanted to tamper with the evidence in the first place. 

“Naidu has been making baseless allegations against the family members of the Chief Minister considering the CBI chargesheet, with his ultimate objective being to rope in Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter, Sunita, as a TDP candidate.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sajjala YSRC Chandrababu Naidu Vivekananda Vivekananda murder
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp