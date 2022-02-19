Chandrababu Naidu politicising Vivekananda’s murder for gain: YSRC leader Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior YSRC leader and government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy lambasted TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for making false allegations against the family of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, he accused Naidu of politicising the murder for political gain, and asked him to explain why the CBI is not investigating the claim of BJP leader and former TDP minister Adinayarana Reddy, who said that he learned from Siva Prakash Reddy (Viveka’s brother-in-law) that Viveka’s death was due to heart attack? “Avinash Reddy went to the spot on being informed about Viveka’s death by Siva Prakash Reddy,” he said.

Sajjala said Viveka’s daughter, Sunita, had clearly stated that her father went to participate in the election canvassing for Avinash, who was contesting for an MP seat from Kadapa, a day before his death. “Krishna Reddy (Viveka’s personal assistant) has the last letter written by Vivekananda Reddy. Why has it not been made public? Who asked them not to reveal it? If the letter was revealed, the police could have prevented people from disturbing the body after his death.”

“Is it not a fact that a Rajasekhara Reddy, who prevented the letter from being revealed, is the brother of Sivaprasad Reddy and brother-in-law of Vivekananda Reddy? Why no investigation was carried out in this regard? Why no inquiry was conducted as to why Rajasekhara Reddy prevented Krishna Reddy from revealing the last letter from Vivekananda Reddy?”

Sajjala wondered why the role of BTech Ravi and Adinarayana Reddy, who were responsible for the defeat of Vivekananda Reddy in an election, was ignored and why the phone calls and communication between them and Chandrababu Naidu were not probed. He questioned why Avinash Reddy would inform a circle inspector about the death if he wanted to tamper with the evidence in the first place.

“Naidu has been making baseless allegations against the family members of the Chief Minister considering the CBI chargesheet, with his ultimate objective being to rope in Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter, Sunita, as a TDP candidate.”