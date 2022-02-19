STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Navy to showcase its military prowess off Vizag coast on Feb 21

Meanwhile, President Ramnath Kovind will arrive in Visakhapatnam on Sunday afternoon for the Fleet Review.

Indian Navy

Naval ships rehearsing days ahead of the Presidential Fleet Review, off the RK Beach coast in Visakhapatnam on Friday I G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: All arrangements are in place for the Presidential Fleet Review (PFR)-2022 scheduled to be hosted by Eastern Naval Command off the Visakhapatnam coast this Monday. The Navy personnel, who have been rehearsing for the past three days, will organise full dress rehearsals for the PFR on Saturday. The idea of a fleet review, which is conducted once during the tenure of every President, was perhaps conceived as a display of naval might. 

So far, the Indian Navy has conducted 11 PFRs, two of which were International Fleet Reviews held in 2001 and 2016. In terms of significance, the Navy’s Presidential review is second only to the Republic Day Parade. There will be a formation of 44 ships symmetrically anchored off the coast of the city and flypast by 55 naval aircraft. Besides, there will be an operational display by Navy personnel and marine commandos. 

INS Visakhapatnam, India’s first stealth guided-missile destroyer, arrived here to participate in the PFR-2022 and MILAN exercises. The P158 missile destroyer, built by Mazagon dockyard, was commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on November 21, 2021.Though it is expected that over a lakh people may throng the beach to witness the event, fog may play a spoilsport. 

Meanwhile, President Ramnath Kovind will arrive in Visakhapatnam on Sunday afternoon for the Fleet Review. He will stay at the presidential suite at the naval base. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan will reach here a day ahead of the President.

President Kovind to reach Vizag tomorrow

