Rs 4 lakhs, gold stolen from former Andhra MLA’s house

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Some unidentified miscreants broke into the residence of former Gannavaram MLA Dasari Bala Vardhana Rao in Amadalapalli village and fled with gold and cash on Thursday night.As per the complaint filed by the former MLA at Gannavaram police station, gold ornaments worth around Rs 4 lakh and Rs 1 lakh cash were stolen from his house.

Police said the former MLA is residing in Amadalapalli village with his family and left for another city to attend a function. When he returned home on Friday, he noticed the back door was open and household items were scattered. “Clues team and sniffer dogs were pressed to collect clues from the scene of offence.”