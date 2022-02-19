STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 4 lakhs, gold stolen from former Andhra MLA’s house

As per the complaint filed by the former MLA at Gannavaram police station, gold ornaments worth around Rs 4 lakh and Rs 1 lakh cash were stolen from his house. 

Published: 19th February 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Gold

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Some unidentified miscreants broke into the residence of former Gannavaram MLA Dasari Bala Vardhana Rao in Amadalapalli village and fled with gold and cash on Thursday night.As per the complaint filed by the former MLA at Gannavaram police station, gold ornaments worth around Rs 4 lakh and Rs 1 lakh cash were stolen from his house. 

Police said the former MLA  is residing in Amadalapalli village with his family and left for another city to attend a function. When he returned home on Friday, he noticed the back door was open and household items were scattered. “Clues team and sniffer dogs were pressed to collect clues from the scene of offence.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gannavaram Dasari Bala Vardhana Rao Gold theft Vijayawada
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp