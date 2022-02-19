SMS campaign against Vizag Steel Plant privatisation

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: On the day when Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) was celebrating its 40th Foundation Day, Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee launched a three-day SMS and e-mail campaign, as part of which its employees and workers will send messages to Finance and Steel Ministers with an aim to stop the 100 per cent disinvestment of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

The porata committee also boycotted the official anniversary celebrations as a mark of their protest. Porata committee convener J Ayodhyaram said the SMS and e-mail campaign drew a good response from employees, workers and people.

He said at least 10,000 employees sent SMSes and e-mails to the ministers urging them to keep the steel plant in the public sector. Ayodhya Ram said they will continue the programme for the next two days.

The committee decided to send message ‘#stopsaleofvizagsteelplant’ to the ministers. The messages were sent to mobile numbers 9848544469 and 9473199323 and e-mail IDs: nsitharaman@nic.in and ram.chandra@sansad.nic.in.

He said they organised a candle light demo to 32 people who sacrificed their lives for the setting up of the steel plant. He said the plant which was commissioned with 3 million tonnes production capacity has grown with its own resources to produce 7.3 million tonnes.