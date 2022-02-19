TDP's Nara Lokesh blames YSRC government for Andhra’s poor job rank

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday held the YSRC government responsible for Andhra Pradesh slipping from number one to number seven spot in the availability of job opportunities in the country.

Lokesh expressed concerns that the latest India Skills Report (ISR-2022) revealed that the job seekers from the State are deficient in talent and English language skills. “Was it not a testimony to CM Jagan Reddy’s false commitments to job creation and development of English skills?” he asked.

In a statement here, Lokesh said in just three years the YSRC ministers destroyed the education and employment sectors completely. “Jagan came to power by promising to make the whole country look towards the State. But now, a reverse picture has emerged in which the world is looking at the plight of Andhra Pradesh with pity and sympathy.”

The TDP leader recalled how the Chief Minister made a fuss on the English medium but now the ISR-2022 report passed a deplorable comment on the language skills of AP students. He asked why Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy is not responding to the TDP statements on ‘fake MoUs’ signed at Dubai Expo 2022.