STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP's Nara Lokesh blames YSRC government for Andhra’s poor job rank

In a statement here, Lokesh said in just three years the YSRC ministers destroyed the education and employment sectors completely.

Published: 19th February 2022 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh in a public meeting at Unguturu.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh (Photo | Twitter/Nara Lokesh)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday held the YSRC government responsible for Andhra Pradesh slipping from number one to number seven spot in the availability of job opportunities in the country.

Lokesh expressed concerns that the latest India Skills Report (ISR-2022) revealed that the job seekers from the State are deficient in talent and English language skills. “Was it not a testimony to CM Jagan Reddy’s false commitments to job creation and development of English skills?” he asked.

In a statement here, Lokesh said in just three years the YSRC ministers destroyed the education and employment sectors completely. “Jagan came to power by promising to make the whole country look towards the State. But now, a reverse picture has emerged in which the world is looking at the plight of Andhra Pradesh with pity and sympathy.”

The TDP leader recalled how the Chief Minister made a fuss on the English medium but now the ISR-2022 report passed a deplorable comment on the language skills of AP students. He asked why Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy is not responding to the TDP statements on ‘fake MoUs’ signed at Dubai Expo 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nara Lokesh YSRC Andhra Pradesh jobs
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp