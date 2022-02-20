STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh records below 500 new Covid infections for second day in row

Though the State recorded less cases compared to Friday, five districts logged more new cases compared to the previous day.

Published: 20th February 2022 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Covid test

A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State reported less than 500 new Covid-19  for the second consecutive day. Recoveries, once again, stood more than new infections, bringing down the active caseload to less than 8,000. According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, the State logged 425 new cases out of 19,000 samples in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

West Godavari district reported the highest of 113 new infections. Only three districts reported more than 50 new cases, while 10 districts logged less than 50 infections. Kurnool and Srikakulam districts logged one case each.

Though the State recorded less cases compared to Friday, five districts logged more new cases compared to the previous day. Close to 1,500 patients recovered from the virus, taking the overall recoveries to more than 22.93 lakh. The caseload slumped to 7,358 with East Godavari having the highest of 3,318 active cases followed by 1,182 in Krishna, contributing to more than half of the State’s active cases. Nine districts have less than 500 active cases and four of them have below 100 cases.Two more deaths were recorded, one each in Chittoor and Krishna, taking the toll to 14,710.

