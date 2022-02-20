BJP Kisan Morcha leader murdered in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 35-year-old BJP Kisan Morcha leader was murdered at Lingala village of Vatsavai mandal in the late hours of Friday. The deceased, Lenkala Malla Reddy, was the Krishna district general secretary of the Kisan Morcha.

Nandigama DSP G Nageswara Reddy told TNIE that Malla Reddy, hailing from Chityala village of Jaggayyapet, went to Vatsavai to purchase agricultural related items. When he was on his way back home, a speeding car reportedly hit his bike at Lingala village around 11 pm. The assailants in the car chased him with sickles when he tried to escape from them.

“Malla Reddy was found in a pool of blood on the village outskirts with multiple knife injuries on his body. His differences with a group in the village might have led to the brutal killing. Investigation is on, based on the complaint by Reddy’s mother,” the DSP said. He added that they were also looking into Reddy’s disputes with his brother.

“A case has been registered. His controversial posts on Facebook against one particular group are also being examined. Body was sent to Nandigama GGH for postmortem,” the DSP added. Meanwhile, state BJP president Somu Veerraju urged Krishna SP Siddharth Kaushal to conduct a thorough investigation in the case and ensure speedy arrest of those behind Malla Reddy’s murder.