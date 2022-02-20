Focus on reaching out to people: New Andhra DGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kasireddy Venkata Rajendranath Reddy, a 1992 batch IPS officer, took charge as the new Director General of Police from outgoing DGP Damodar Gautam Sawang at the AP Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday. Sawang was appointed Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

In a brief interaction with the media after assuming charge, Rajendranath Reddy thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for appointing him as the new DGP. He said, “I will do my best in providing transparent and accountable policing in the State. Continuing the services to the common man, particularly to vulnerable sections of the society, the State police will come up with more initiatives to reach out to people.”

The new DGP said effective maintenance of law and order and avoiding unnecessary controversies pertaining to political and religious matters are his top priorities. Local leaders will be taken into confidence to find out amicable solutions to communal issues, he assured.

“I request all officers from the rank of SP to constable to win the confidence of people, which will enhance the image of department. There is no need to worry about false allegations against police. We will take action after probing the matter,” he asserted.

The AP police are observing zero tolerance towards troublemakers. Stringent measures will be taken to curb ganja and red sanders smuggling. A committee will be formed to look into staff allocation for the proposed new districts, he added. The new DGP hailed Sawang for putting the AP police on top in the country with his initiatives for better policing.

Sawang lists initiatives to strengthen AP police

Earlier in the day, Sawang was given a farewell parade at the APSP Sixth Battalion grounds. The outgoing DGP received the salute from the new DGP. In his 20-minute speech, Sawang said it was a poignant day for him as his career as an IPS officer spanning over 36 years had come to an end. He expressed his happiness for serving as the DGP for 32 months.

Sawang said he faced many challenges in maintaining law and order in the State during his stint as the DGP. He listed out the initiatives taken to strengthen the AP police and highlighted the achievements of the department, which won more than 150 national level awards. “We created a platform where the victim does not need to visit police station to lodge a complaint. The police can be approached easily through mobile Apps like Disha and AP Police Seva,” he added.