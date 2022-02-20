STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur civic body to take up renovation of stadiums

Steps to develop the NTR Stadium will be taken, said Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu.

Published: 20th February 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Kavati Manohar Naidu

Kavati Manohar Naidu (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Steps to develop the NTR Stadium will be taken, said Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu. He laid the foundation stone for the renovation works of the basketball court at the stadium on Saturday. As the NTR stadium is in dilapidated condition, the GMC officials are taking required action to renovate it. 

The NTR Municipal Sports Stadium Complex is located in Brindavan Gardens is the only sports stadium in Guntur. However, due to years of negligence and lack of proper maintenance, the courts, and walking track are in shambles. The officials have decided to take up the required works and revive the stadium as a training centre for various sports.

The NTR and BR Stadiums in the city will be developed soon, said GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu. As a part of the project, a new basketball court with `8.30 lakh  funds will be constructed at the NTR Stadium and various developmental works will start soon, the Mayor added. Guntur West MLA Maddali Giri, MLA Lella Appireddy, YSRC corporators were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NTR Stadium Guntur Kavati Manohar Naidu
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp