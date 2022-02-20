Guntur civic body to take up renovation of stadiums

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Steps to develop the NTR Stadium will be taken, said Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu. He laid the foundation stone for the renovation works of the basketball court at the stadium on Saturday. As the NTR stadium is in dilapidated condition, the GMC officials are taking required action to renovate it.

The NTR Municipal Sports Stadium Complex is located in Brindavan Gardens is the only sports stadium in Guntur. However, due to years of negligence and lack of proper maintenance, the courts, and walking track are in shambles. The officials have decided to take up the required works and revive the stadium as a training centre for various sports.

The NTR and BR Stadiums in the city will be developed soon, said GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu. As a part of the project, a new basketball court with `8.30 lakh funds will be constructed at the NTR Stadium and various developmental works will start soon, the Mayor added. Guntur West MLA Maddali Giri, MLA Lella Appireddy, YSRC corporators were also present.