No power cuts in Andhra Pradesh during summer too 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikant has said the department’s focus is on purchase of power from markets on a short-term basis to meet the demand and getting power through long-term contracts to provide quality power across the State round the clock.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, he asserted that there will not be any power cuts now or during the Summer, as every effort is being made to meet the demand by procuring from different sources. “We will purchase power, even at high price, from the market to meet the demand, and sufficient coal stock will be ensured for generation at Genco and other units,” he said.

“There have been no power cuts for the farm sector. We are providing quality power for 9 hours during daytime to 18 lakh-odd connections. This fiscal, Rs 9,717 crore was released for free power subsidy,” he explained. The daily electricity consumption in the State in the first 18 days of this month (February 2022) was 204 million units per day while it was only 190 MU per day for the same period last year. “In a day, 170 MU per day is being met by long term stable power contracts, that is from Genco, Central generating stations, private power plants, solar and wind power when they are available. The balance 30-35 million units are being met through purchase on a short term basis from the market, particularly during the time of peak demand,” he said.

The State Discoms are procuring power from markets despite the price constraints which are due to more aggressive market participation by other states like Tamil Nadu and Gujarat to meet their industrial demand. “Now, we too are assessing the demand and suitably bidding for getting power even at a higher price to meet the demand,” he said.

With regard to load relief and power outages, he said it happened for a couple of days due to technical issues, which were rectified and the power supply was rescheduled. The energy secretary said power generation will further increase with scheduling of 1,000 MW power from Hinduja National Thermal Power Station (HNPCL) following Supreme Court orders. The power plant has shut down its units due to coal shortage and other payment issues, which now have been resolved. One unit of HNPCL is expected to start functioning on February 24 and another unit in the first week of March.

Earlier delayed payments were entertained, but in the last 18 months, the Centre has tightened the rules to ensure prompt payments, he said. On the NTPC payment issue, he said it was due to the Letter of Credit issue and changed rules, which has been sorted out with intervention of the State Finance Department.

APGENCO CMD B Sridhar explained that as against the normal 15-days stocks, all the three thermal power generation stations in the State have coal stocks only for four days due to the coal crisis since last October.

“The situation is the same across the country and union ministers of power, coal and railways are monitoring the situation and regulating the coal supply. We are using the coal as we get and there is no chance for stocking up,” he explained.