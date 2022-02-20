STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vivekananda murder case accused files bail petition 

Devireddy Sivasankar Reddy, one of the accused in the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, has moved a petition before a court in Kadapa seeking bail. 

Published: 20th February 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

YS Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered in his residence in Pulivendula in March 2019.

YS Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered in his residence in Pulivendula in March 2019. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Devireddy Sivasankar Reddy, one of the accused in the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, has moved a petition before a court in Kadapa seeking bail. 

Sivasankar Reddy was arrested by the CBI for allegedly conspiring with the other accused in the case to kill Vivekananda Reddy over property and other disputes. Sivasankar Reddy’s counsel moved the bail petition on the grounds that he was suffering from severe illness. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vivekananda murder case YS Vivekananda Reddy Devireddy Sivasankar Reddy
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp