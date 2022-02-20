Vivekananda murder case accused files bail petition 

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Devireddy Sivasankar Reddy, one of the accused in the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, has moved a petition before a court in Kadapa seeking bail.

Sivasankar Reddy was arrested by the CBI for allegedly conspiring with the other accused in the case to kill Vivekananda Reddy over property and other disputes. Sivasankar Reddy’s counsel moved the bail petition on the grounds that he was suffering from severe illness. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Monday.