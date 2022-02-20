STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Weekly positivity rate in 10 Andhra districts under 5 per cent

Health officials said they expected the figure in all districts to go down further in the weeks to come.

Published: 20th February 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Only three districts in the State now have a weekly Covid positivity rate of over 5 per cent, as against over 10 per cent in seven districts in the week ending February 10. Health officials said they expected the figure in all districts to go down further in the weeks to come.

According to data for February 11 to 17 released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, only Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and Chittoor in the State showed a weekly positivity rate of over 5 but below 10 per cent. Visakhapatnam has the highest positivity of 9.13 per cent, followed by East Godavari (6.61 per cent) and Chittoor (5.48 per cent).

As per the data for January 10 to 16, Visakhapatnam had the highest weekly positivity rate of 28.05 per cent in the State. Five other districts showed a positivity between 5 and 10 per cent each. The rise and fall in the weekly positivity rate in the last 40 days represent the increase and decrease of Covid cases reported in third wave of the Covid pandemic. The number of daily Covid cases, which was just 176 on January 1, peaked at 14,440 on January 24. Since then, the trend started decreasing. On February 19, the State logged 425 new infections. 

The active cases, which were just 1,227 on January 1, crossed the one lakh mark in just 25 days and peaked at 11,16,031 on January 30. Thereafter, the active caseload decreased at a steady rate and on February 19, they stood at 7,358. Similarly, the daily positivity rate witnessed a sharp fall after hitting a high of 36 per cent. Health officials, who are monitoring the trend, continue to remain vigilant, though Covid norms have been relaxed. Emphasis is still on the public following Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) . Further, people are urged to get completely vaccinated (two doses) against Covid.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Covid
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp