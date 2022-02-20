STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WhatsApp service at Andhra GGH for emergency patients

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A WhatsApp group has been created for the New Government General (GGH) staff to provide immediate treatment to patients reaching the hospital through 108 ambulance service, said superintendent Y Kiran Kumar.

Kiran Kumar said on an average 1,500 to 2,000 persons visit the new GGH each day. Of them, 60 to 80 will be admitted to the hospital through 108 ambulance service. Before taking the injured to the hospital, the 108 ambulance staff will click the picture of the concerned person along with vital details including his/her name and their health condition details, which will be shared with the concerned doctors on WhatsApp.

