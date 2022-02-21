STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11 districts of Andhra Pradesh report less than 50 COVID-19 cases

West Godavari district reported the highest of 84 new cases followed by 52 in East Godavari and except for these twin Godavari districts, all other 11 districts reported less than 50 infections.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: New COVID-19 infections continued to decline with the State reporting less than 350 new cases in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, the State reported 335 new cases from over 19,000 samples, taking the overall infections to more than 23.16 lakh. West Godavari district reported the highest of 84 new cases followed by 52 in East Godavari. Except for these twin Godavari districts, all other 11 districts reported less than 50 infections.

Though less than 1,000 recoveries were reported after several days, the active caseload came down below 7,000.  With 3,120 active cases, East Godavari is the only district with above 1,000 cases. Three more fatalities - one each in Chittoor, Krishna and West Godavari - took the overall fatalities to 14,713.

