Andhra Pradesh government issues revised Pay Revision Commission, House Rent Allowance orders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Sunday issued revised orders for the implementation of the 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC), revised pay scales, House Rent Allowance (HRA) and City Compensatory Allowance (CCA). The orders were issued following the successful talks between employees’ unions and the ministerial committee.

The government, after careful consideration of the entire matter and keeping in view the welfare of employees, has decided to revise the rates of HRA in the earlier order issued on January 17, 2022. These orders will come into effect from January 1, 2022. However, separate orders will be issued for the employees of the Secretariat and Heads of Department (HoDs).

As per the revised rates of HRA, employees working at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan and other government offices in New Delhi and Hyderabad, where population is more than 50 lakh, the HRA will be 24 per cent of basic pay, with a maximum ceiling of Rs 25,000.

The government employees working in Anantapur, Eluru, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nandyal, Nellore, Ongole, Proddatur, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Machilipatnam and Chittoor, which have a population between two lakh and fifty lakh, besides district headquarters of all the 13 districts, will be paid HRA of 16% of the basic pay, with a maximum ceiling of Rs 17,000.

For those working in 54 towns, where the population is between 50,000 and two lakh, HRA is fixed at 12% of the basic pay, with the maximum ceiling being Rs 13,000.

The towns falling under this category are Palasa, Kasibugga in Srikakulam district, Parvathipuram, Bobbili in Vizianagaram, Tuni, Samalkot, Pithapuram, Mandapet, Amalapuram in East Godavari, Tadepalligudem, Tanuku, Bhimavaram, Narasapur, Palakole in West Godavari, Jaggaiahpet, Nuzvid, Guidvada in Krishna, Macherla, Piduguralla, Tadepalli, Mangalagiri, Sattenapalle, Vinukonda, Narasaraopet, Chilakaluripet, Tenali, Ponnur, Bapatla, Repalle in Guntur, Markapur, Chirala, Kandukur in Prakasam, Kavali, Gundur, Venaktagiri in Nellore, Badvel, Jammalamadugu, Pulinvedula, Rayachtoi, Rajampet in Kadapa, Yemmiganur, Adoni, Dhone in Kurnool, Rayadurg, Guntakal, Tadipatri, Dharmavaram, Kadiri, Hindupur in Anantapur, Srikalahasti, Madanapalli, Nagari, Puttur, Punganur, and Palamaner in Chittoor.

Employees in other places with a population less than 50,000 will get 10% of basic pay as HRA with Rs 11,000 being the maximum ceiling. The census figures of 2011 will be taken into consideration for classification under different categories for the purpose of drawal of HRA.

The revised rates are applicable to employees of State government, local bodies and aided institutions and the work charged establishment in respect of those drawing pay in revised pay scales of 2022. As decided in the meeting, orders were issued restoring City Compensatory Allowance with effect from January 1, 2022.

Those being paid up to Rs 25,220 as per the revised pay will get CCA of Rs 400 if they are secretariat and HoD employees, Rs 250 in case they are employees of GVMC and VMC and Rs 200 in case, they are employees of 11 other municipal corporations in the State.

For those being paid salary between Rs 25,220 and Rs 44,570 as per revised scale, the CCA will be Rs 600, Rs 350 and Rs 300 respectively and for those being paid salaries between Rs 44,570 and Rs 57,100, it will be Rs 700, Rs 450 and Rs 350 respectively and in case of those being paid above Rs 57,100, the CCA will be Rs 1,000, Rs 700 and Rs 500 respectively.

Orders were also issued for clearance of suspense account, pay confirmation and discrepancies in payments.