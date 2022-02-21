Drunk man drowns in lake

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A man drowned in a lake and died at Muthyalampadu village in Dachepalli on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Subbarao (50), a resident of the village.

According to the police, the deceased was drunk and driving at the time of the accident. As he was in an inebriated condition, he lost control of the two-wheeler, fell in the lake and died. Locals who observed this immediately informed the police. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem. They filed a case and are investigating it.