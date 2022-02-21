STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Groundwater level in Andhra Pradesh improves to 6.51 metres below ground level in a year  

The highest improvement in groundwater was witnessed in the Anantapur district of the Rayalaseema region, thanks to the copious rainfall received in the district.

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Groundwater level in the State has improved. Compared to last January, the average groundwater level in the State has increased by 0.73 metres below ground level (MBGL) this January.

Last year, the State's average depth to get groundwater was 7.24 MBGL and this January it was 6.51 MBGL. The highest improvement in groundwater was witnessed in the Anantapur district of the Rayalaseema region, thanks to the copious rainfall received in the district.

When the two regions -- Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema -- are taken into consideration, improvement of Rayalaseema region was more than the coastal region. The coastal region, which had groundwater availability at the average depth of 7.45 metres in last January, improved to 6.79 metres this January. That is an improvement by 0.66 MBGL. 

On the other hand, Rayalaseema had groundwater at 6.77 MBGL last January, which improved by 0.89 MBGL and this January groundwater is available at an average depth of 5.88 metres.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr YV Malla Reddy, an expert in groundwater working with the Rural Development Trust (RDT), attributed the improvement of groundwater to heavy rains that lashed the State in October-November last. In 2020 also, heavy rains had recharged the groundwater table across AP. 

Among the 13 districts, after Anantapur district, where groundwater level has improved from 11.98 MBGL last January to 7.09 this January, Vizianagaram district in the north coast showed a marked improvement.  

It witnessed an improvement from 6.01 MBGL to 4.26 MBGL, a difference of 1.75 MBGL on the positive side. It was followed by Srikakulam district, where groundwater position improved by 1.20 MBGL from 5.69 MGBL last January and Kadapa where groundwater level has improved to 3.84 MBGL from 4.94 MBGL. 

However, three districts reported a fall in groundwater table this January compared to last year.  The groundwater position in Chittoor district has decreased by 0.91 MBGL, the highest fall in the State. Last January, groundwater was available at an average depth of 6.13 metres below ground level, but a year later it was available at a depth of 7.05 MBGL. 

After Chittoor, Kurnool district saw a dip in groundwater level by 0.63 MBGL this January compared to last year. East Godavari district recorded a dip of 0.39 MBGL, compared to last year. 

Increase in acreage of cultivation under borewells and sinking of more borewells to harvest water are being seen as the likely causes for dip in groundwater table in these three districts.  "Over-exploitation is not good. Unless the use of groundwater is regulated, ensuring a stable groundwater table is not possible," Malla Reddy observed.  

