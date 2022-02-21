Scrap fishing GO or face the music: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to Andhra Pradesh government

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has lashed out at the YSR Congress government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for working against the interests of the fishermen community and said he would not even hesitate to go to prison in his fight against GO 217, which he termed detrimental to lakhs of fishermen in the State.

Addressing an impressive gathering at Narsapuram in West Godavari district as a culmination to the party’s Matsyakara Abyunnati protest against the GO 217, he appealed to people to support the Jana Sena Party in the coming 2024 elections and bring the party to power.

"I would scrap the GO 217 within a week if the JSP is voted to power," Pawan said and added that he would unveil his political roadmap to capture power in 2024 and how to develop the State, in a meeting to be held on March 14, the party formation day.

In what is seen as an indirect reference to his brother megastar Chiranjeevi, the JSP chief said Jagan was working as if he would solve issues only if we kneel down before him and beg. "Is this an autocratic rule? One should not act in a feudal manner in a democracy," he said. It may be recalled that Chiranjeevi and a host of Tollywood actors and directors called on Jagan to resolve the ticket price issue recently.

Earlier, the Power Star was given a rousing welcome at Madhurapudi airport. He went to Narsapuram town in a huge rally and addressed the meeting which was attended by thousands of party activists and fishermen.

Tearing the copies of GO 217, he asked the people to prepare for a long battle to remove the YSRC from power in the State. He stated that GO 217, which allows the setting up of fish vending units at the village level, would have an adverse impact on coastal communities in general and fishermen in particular.

He demanded that the government withdraw the GO and restore full fishing rights on tanks, canals and reservoirs to the fishermen societies in the State. The GO facilitates the state government online auction of ponds, tanks and canals like water bodies.

He also challenged the government to register a case against him for tearing the copies of the GO. JSP political affairs committee chairperson and former speaker Nadendla Manohar, cine actor and Pawan’s brother Nagababu and others attended.