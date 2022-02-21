STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UoH prof now Bhashodyama Samakhya prez

Ex-minister Mandali Buddha Prasad said it is easy to implement Telugu medium education if the government enforces it.

Published: 21st February 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: University of Hyderabad (UoH) linguistics professor Dr Garapati Uma Maheswara Rao has been elected as the new Telugu Bhashodyama Samakhya president at a programme held in Andhra Loyola College here on Sunday. The election was held as part of the general body meeting of the Telugu Bhashodyama Samakhya. 

Ex-minister Mandali Buddha Prasad said it is easy to implement Telugu medium education if the government enforces it. He reminded the gathering that former president APJ Abdul Kalam and famous Telugu scientist Yellapragada Subbarao were among those who studied in their mother tongue. He also appreciated the efforts of V-P M Venkaiah Naidu and CJI Ramana, who take every chance to mention the importance of the mother tongue. 

Outgoing president Dr Samala Rameshbabu underlined the need of taking Telugu language to every village and university. He urged students to put efforts to propagate Telugu language.

