Case against Varla’s son for threatening contractor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bhavanipuram police on Monday registered a case against Varla Kumar Raja, son of TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah, for allegedly threatening a contractor and obstructing him from discharging his duties.

According to police, the respondent, Varla Kumar Raja alias Raja, destroyed a stone slab laid near Pedda Sai Baba temple in the 44th division as part of the development works being taken up in the area and allegedly threatened to kill the contractor if he fails to obey his orders.

The contractor told police that Raja objected to the construction of a stone slab citing various reasons and damaged it even after municipal corporation engineering officials warned him against it.