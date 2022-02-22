STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Case against Varla’s son for threatening contractor

The contractor told police that Raja objected to construction of stone slab citing various reasons and damaged it even after municipal corporation engineering officials warned him against it.

Published: 22nd February 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

TDP leader Varla Ramaiah (File Photo |EPS)

TDP leader Varla Ramaiah (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bhavanipuram police on Monday registered a case against Varla Kumar Raja, son of TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah, for allegedly threatening a contractor and obstructing him from discharging his duties.

According to police, the respondent, Varla Kumar Raja alias Raja, destroyed a stone slab laid near Pedda Sai Baba temple in the 44th division as part of the development works being taken up in the area and allegedly threatened to kill the contractor if he fails to obey his orders.

The contractor told police that Raja objected to the construction of a stone slab citing various reasons and damaged it even after municipal corporation engineering officials warned him against it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhavanipuram TDP Threat Contractor Pedda Sai Baba
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp