Court complex works to be over by May: Contractor

However, the contractor clarified that furniture has to be provided by the R & B department. 

Published: 22nd February 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court. )File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The contractor for the court complex in Vijayawada assured the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday that the multi-storied building complex will be completed and handed over by the end of May. However, the contractor clarified that furniture has to be provided by the R & B department. 

Dealing with a  petition filed by lawyer Chekuri Sripathi Rao on the inordinate delay in the construction of the court complex,  a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy directed chief engineer of the R&B department to submit an affidavit with full details as to when the furniture will be provided. The case hearing was adjourned to March 22.  

Government pleader K Narsi Reddy informed the court that pending bills of Rs 5 crore to the contractor have been cleared and administrative sanction for the eighth floor with an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore was also given.  Counsel for the contractor informed the court that construction of the third floor has been completed. 

