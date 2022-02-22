GMC ups efforts for better rank in Swachh survey

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The officials of the Guntur Municipal Corporation are leaving no stone unturned to achieve a better rank in Swachh Survekshan-2022. The civic body has already started making concerted efforts in this regard.

The authorities in partnership with ITC are conducting awareness campaigns for three-bin waste collection.

As part of the solid waste management programme, two major projects including Jindal waste to energy plant and plastic waste to synthetic fuel plant for effective plastic waste management have been taken up. Jindal waste to energy plant has been functional for the past couple of months.

Approximately 1,200 metric tonnes of garbage from major cities, such as Vijayawada and Guntur, and eight municipal towns in Guntur district generate 15MW electricity. The Corporation uses the synthetic fuel, produced from the processing of plastic waste, to run at least 100 vehicles including dumpers, tractors, mini compactors, and autos.

Due to the regular inspections of GMC Commissioner Nishant Kumar, the officials are taking necessary action to achieve 100 per cent door-to-door waste collection. With an initiative to involve all stakeholders, including residents and traders, GMC is conducting Swachh Awards-2022 to encourage commercial establishments, firms, hospitals, schools to maintain clean premises and proper waste management.

The competition takes into consideration nine areas of cleanliness and hygiene. This initiative is to encourage the citizens to maintain proper sanitation and take an active role in achieving Clean Guntur, said GMC Commissioner Nishant Kumar said.