STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Health conscious minister’s demise shocks one and all 

APCC chief Sake Sailajanath said the State lost an able and young leader, who had a great future.

Published: 22nd February 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao pays tributes to Mekapati Goutham Reddy in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao pays tributes to Mekapati Goutham Reddy in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The sudden demise of Industries Minister Mekapati Gowtham Reddy came as a shock to leaders and people alike. Several are unable to digest the fact that a health-conscious person, who gave importance to a strict diet and regular exercise, is no more. 

His cabinet colleague P Anil Kumar Yadav said he lost an elder brother. “Gowtham Reddy was a gentleman and always had a smile on his face. He used to encourage us and was the first to address any of our difficulties. His demise is a great loss to us and the party,” he said. Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said he is still unable to digest the fact that Gowtham has died.

Minister for BC Welfare Ch Venu Gopala Krishna said he lost a good friend. “We have lost a young talented leader. He was available to people all the time and his demise is a great loss to the State,” Minister for Agriculture K Kannababu said. Ministers Velammapalle Srinvias, Botch Satyanaranayua and Rajya Sabha MP V Viajayasai Reddy also mourned his death.

Government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy described it as a great loss to the government and the party. Speaker Tammineni Seetharam said he is unable to believe that the person, who strived to get investments to the State in the recent Dubai Expo, is no more.  

CPI national secretary K Narayana said Gowtham Reddy was a good man and an able leader. “He was a non-controversial politician,” he said and recalled a recent incident near Tirupati, where Gowtham Reddy helped him when his leg was injured.

APCC chief Sake Sailajanath said the State lost an able and young leader, who had a great future. “Irrespective of parties, he used to interact with everyone in a dignified manner,” Sailajanath recalled. Senior Congress leader KVP Ramachandra Rao also condoled the demise of Gowtham Reddy.  BJP state chief Somu Veeraju said the demise of Gowtham Reddy came as a shock. “He strove for getting investments to the State,’’ he said. 

1.22 lakh jobs created in IT sector from 2019 to ’21. 1,22,131 jobs were created in the IT and ITES Sector between 2019 and December 2021. Percentage of women employment in the sector increased from 35.2 per cent in 2019 to 36.2 per cent in 2020-21. There are 10 investment proposals under the IT sector, which are at an advanced stage of grounding with a projective employment generation of 20,000 and an estimated investment of `500 crore. In 2020-21, IT/TES exports from AP increased to `852.64 crore from `846.77 crore in 2019-20. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minister Mekapati Gowtham Reddy Industries Demise Dubai Expo
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp