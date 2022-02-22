Health conscious minister’s demise shocks one and all 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The sudden demise of Industries Minister Mekapati Gowtham Reddy came as a shock to leaders and people alike. Several are unable to digest the fact that a health-conscious person, who gave importance to a strict diet and regular exercise, is no more.

His cabinet colleague P Anil Kumar Yadav said he lost an elder brother. “Gowtham Reddy was a gentleman and always had a smile on his face. He used to encourage us and was the first to address any of our difficulties. His demise is a great loss to us and the party,” he said. Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said he is still unable to digest the fact that Gowtham has died.

Minister for BC Welfare Ch Venu Gopala Krishna said he lost a good friend. “We have lost a young talented leader. He was available to people all the time and his demise is a great loss to the State,” Minister for Agriculture K Kannababu said. Ministers Velammapalle Srinvias, Botch Satyanaranayua and Rajya Sabha MP V Viajayasai Reddy also mourned his death.

Government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy described it as a great loss to the government and the party. Speaker Tammineni Seetharam said he is unable to believe that the person, who strived to get investments to the State in the recent Dubai Expo, is no more.

CPI national secretary K Narayana said Gowtham Reddy was a good man and an able leader. “He was a non-controversial politician,” he said and recalled a recent incident near Tirupati, where Gowtham Reddy helped him when his leg was injured.

APCC chief Sake Sailajanath said the State lost an able and young leader, who had a great future. “Irrespective of parties, he used to interact with everyone in a dignified manner,” Sailajanath recalled. Senior Congress leader KVP Ramachandra Rao also condoled the demise of Gowtham Reddy. BJP state chief Somu Veeraju said the demise of Gowtham Reddy came as a shock. “He strove for getting investments to the State,’’ he said.

1.22 lakh jobs created in IT sector from 2019 to ’21. 1,22,131 jobs were created in the IT and ITES Sector between 2019 and December 2021. Percentage of women employment in the sector increased from 35.2 per cent in 2019 to 36.2 per cent in 2020-21. There are 10 investment proposals under the IT sector, which are at an advanced stage of grounding with a projective employment generation of 20,000 and an estimated investment of `500 crore. In 2020-21, IT/TES exports from AP increased to `852.64 crore from `846.77 crore in 2019-20.