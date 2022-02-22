India displays its naval might at Fleet Review

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: It was an awe-inspiring and breath-taking view of India’s maritime defence might as President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday conducted the Fleet Review off the Visakhapatnam coast in the Bay of Bengal. As many as 60 ships and 55 helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft participated in the mega event.

After a 21-gun salute and ceremonial guard of honour, the President embarked on the Presidential Yacht, INS Sumitra—an indigenously built naval offshore patrol vessel. Received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Kovind sailed past 44 ships anchored in four columns in the Bay of Bengal and received the ceremonial salute from each of them.

The crew of each ship presented a salute with the traditional ‘Three Jais’, a symbolic act called “Man and Cheer Ship,” in a demonstration of the unconditional allegiance of Navy personnel to the country and the Supreme Commander. The theme of the President’s Fleet Review-2022 was ‘Indian Navy ‘ 75 years in Service of the Nation’, commemorating the Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

A spectacular flypast was conducted as a part of the static review of the fleet. In the final stage of the event, a mobile column of warships and submarines carried out high-speed steam past alongside the Presidential Yacht.

warships anchored in four columns in the Bay of Bengal; G satyanarayana/ Express

The President was accompanied by First Lady Savita Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhat, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief of Defence Staff General M M Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta and other officials on board the Presidential Yacht.

Along with the ships, there was a Parade of Sails, comprising two Laser Bahia, six Enterprise Class and six Indian Naval Sailing Vessels Mhadei, Tarini, Bulbul, Hariyal, Kadalpura and Neelkanth.In addition to the naval warships, ships from the Indian Coast Guard, Shipping Corporation of India and Ministry of Environment Sciences also participated in the review.

Marine Commandos (Marcos) from the Special Operations unit INS Karna on the eastern seaboard, performed combat free-fall water jumps from the Para Dornier aircraft over a designated drop zone from a height of 6,000 feet.

The President also witnessed demonstrations in the form of a composite flypast by 55 aircraft including Chetaks, ALH, Sea Kings, KAMOVs, Dorniers, IL-38SD, P8I, Hawks and MiG 29K. Later, a special First Day Cover and a commemorative stamp were released by the President.

After PFR, Vizag gears up to host MILAN

Over 45 countries have been invited to MILAN, an event scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam from February 25 to March 4. So far, 35 countries have confirmed their participation in the naval exercise, which aims to improve interoperability between nations, Navy sources said.

They added they were expecting more confirmations in the coming days. Vizag is hosting MILAN for the first time. The event was delayed due to the pandemic. Warships from over a dozen countries have already arrived here. The crew of the foreign vessels and delegates will participate in the city parade to be held on Feb 27. The Harbour phase will be conducted from Feb 25 to 28.