‘IT sector will miss visionary minister’

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: IT industry and representatives of commerce and industry expressed shock over the demise of Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Gowtham Reddy. “We at HCL are extremely shocked to hear about the loss of Gowtham Reddy, one of the most dynamic leaders,’’ said Shiva Prasad, Center Head, HCL Technologies, Vijayawada.

C V Atchut Rao, president and Vitta Satish, Vice President and managing committee members of Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, condoled the untimely death of Gowtham Reddy.

They said he was known for his sincerity, hard work, dynamism and very friendly attitude towards all. AP Chamber said it was a great loss for the people of Andhra Pradesh, especially to IT and Industries.